PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.50 million.

PCTEL Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PCTI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,287. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 0.41. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 366.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Saturday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

