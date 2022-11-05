PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Stephens

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.19.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,464,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.32. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $230.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.