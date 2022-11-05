PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.19.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. 41,464,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,373,056. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

