PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,464,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

