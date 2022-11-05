Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PKTEF opened at 0.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.78. Parkit Enterprise has a 1 year low of 0.65 and a 1 year high of 1.13.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

