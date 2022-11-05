Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.83 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $221,004.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,328.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00329624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00123749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00741878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00583478 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00230243 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,582,941 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

