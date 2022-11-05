OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
OnTheMarket Stock Up 3.6 %
OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £53.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. OnTheMarket has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.54.
About OnTheMarket
