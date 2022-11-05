OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OnTheMarket Stock Up 3.6 %

OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £53.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. OnTheMarket has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.54.

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

