Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.