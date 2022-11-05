Numeraire (NMR) Price Up 3% This Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $15.87 or 0.00074625 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $93.46 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

