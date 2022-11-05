NuCypher (NU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.88 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. NuCypher has a market cap of $105.88 million and $5.56 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

