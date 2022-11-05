Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Up 8.6%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 35,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 23,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

