NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0250 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last week, NFT has traded up 3,879,396.9% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $920,075.10 and approximately $4,498.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,267.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02499529 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,834.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.