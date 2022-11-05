Nexum (NEXM) One Day Volume Hits $235,275.00

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $235,275.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.68 or 0.31329617 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012236 BTC.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

