NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Cut to $14.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NerdWallet stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $978.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,143.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $48,990. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NerdWallet by 762.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.