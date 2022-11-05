NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $289.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.35 or 0.00015701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00092538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00073175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00026279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006851 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,190,542 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,190,542 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.32513468 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $346,479,623.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

