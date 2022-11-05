National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.52. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

NFG stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 718,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,192. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.06 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

