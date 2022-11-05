NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NC traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. 8,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,550. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $404.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

About NACCO Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 9,413.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

