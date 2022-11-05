My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Up 10.6% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $744,559.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.68 or 0.01658169 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005667 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035967 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.01823678 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

