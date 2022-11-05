Multichain (MULTI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $90.99 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Multichain token can currently be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00023111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a market capitalization of $90.99 million and $3.05 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Multichain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.08 or 0.31778897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Multichain Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multichain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multichain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.