MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.57. 475,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

