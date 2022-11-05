MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 318 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 320 ($3.70). Approximately 9,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($3.75).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,066.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.93.

Insider Transactions at MS INTERNATIONAL

In related news, insider Michael O’Connell purchased 9,000 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of £29,070 ($33,610.82). In other news, insider Michael J. Bell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 324 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($18,730.49). Also, insider Michael O’Connell bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £29,070 ($33,610.82). In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,000.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

