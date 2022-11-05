Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40 to $3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of +9% yr/yr or $2.529 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.17-$10.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $16.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.87. 1,865,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,123. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.