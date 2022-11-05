Morgan Stanley Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $124.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $93.99 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 442.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

