Morgan Stanley Boosts Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Price Target to €20.00

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €19.00 ($19.00) to €20.00 ($20.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Rexel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.00) to €26.50 ($26.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Rexel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RXLSF opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Rexel has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.