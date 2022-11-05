Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $228.84 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00073215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006857 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,823,759 coins and its circulating supply is 430,203,108 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.