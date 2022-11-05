Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $96.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.41. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

