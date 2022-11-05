Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Lessened by Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 6.8% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 101.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 7.5 %

Monster Beverage stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.94. 6,183,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $100.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

