MOBLAND Price Tops $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $189,532.00 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.23 or 0.31309615 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012228 BTC.

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

