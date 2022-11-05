Midas Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.94 Million (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $40.25 or 0.00188722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $1.33 million worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Midas Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 41.89388744 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,259,370.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

