Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.135-$2.177 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,234,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

