M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 219 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 219 ($2.53).

MNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.43) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 267 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.31) to GBX 195 ($2.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.25) to GBX 200 ($2.31) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get M&G alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&G news, insider Andrea Rossi purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £292,250 ($337,900.34). In other M&G news, insider Andrea Rossi purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £292,250 ($337,900.34). Also, insider Massimo Tosato bought 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £99,548 ($115,097.70).

M&G Price Performance

M&G Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 176.90 ($2.05) on Monday. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($2.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5,896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 610.00%.

M&G Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.