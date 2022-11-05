Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.55-11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $38.95-$39.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,314.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $58.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,284.51. 183,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,194.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,230.94.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.83, for a total value of $593,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $72,535.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,708. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $335,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

