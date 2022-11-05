MetisDAO (METIS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.11 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $131.40 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $29.91 or 0.00139518 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,438.33 or 1.00002833 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007620 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00053169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.00469982 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $5,158,290.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

