Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.14 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.01690819 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005706 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025378 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00042529 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.21 or 0.01853339 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.