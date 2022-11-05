Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $10.50 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 252,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 76,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 191,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 885.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 100,429 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,839. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

