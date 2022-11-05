Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,645 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAV traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. 1,323,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

