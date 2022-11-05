Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,907 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,722 shares of company stock worth $42,037,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.8 %

PG stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.44. 5,555,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,888,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.