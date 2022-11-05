Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $90.22 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,462 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.05% of Adobe worth $90,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

ADBE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.75. 5,738,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.36. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

