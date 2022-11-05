MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

MEIP opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.83. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 653,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

