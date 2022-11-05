Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 64,669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,669 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,646,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,637,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

