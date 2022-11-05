Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 64,669 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,669 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. 18,646,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,637,432. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.