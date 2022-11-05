Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $522.77. 1,241,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.69.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.