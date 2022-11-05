Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 63,253 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 134.6% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,167. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07.

