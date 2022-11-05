MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) fell 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.76. 5,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 310,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
MDJM Trading Down 9.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
MDJM Company Profile
MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.
