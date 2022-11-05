Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MAR traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.09. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.