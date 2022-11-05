Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Cut to GBX 150 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 185 ($2.14) to GBX 150 ($1.73) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 145 ($1.68) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.16) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.09.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

