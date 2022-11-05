Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.97. 4,889,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $382.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.