Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after buying an additional 371,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,540,000 after purchasing an additional 222,994 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,206,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,196,000 after purchasing an additional 159,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.65. 2,748,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,324. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $120.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

