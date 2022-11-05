Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.82.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

