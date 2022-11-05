Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.19.

KRTX stock opened at $216.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $3,376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $3,376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total transaction of $205,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $18,916,333. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,607,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 88,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,632 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

